38 photos of Wigan Asda shoppers, staff and events 1970 to 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan’s Asda hypermarket has been a regular haunt of our photographers for decades as these pictures demonstrate.

Through its various incarnations, the now store has hosted to all manner of events, visits and celebrities.

1. Wigan Athletic had revealed their players love Asda Jaffa Cakes and Wine Gums at half time. Pictured are, left to right: Carole Kingsley, store manager Ray Burge and Mary Boland

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. Scary characters at the Hallowe'en party at the Asda cafe

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. A car needs some assistance outside Asda in 1971

. Photo: FO

4. Wigan Warriors rugby executive Dean Bell and Mrs England, Jayne Taylor, dressed in George, from Wigan, open the new George department at Asda, Newtown, watched by staff

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

