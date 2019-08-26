A great deal of success for a business’s debut year

A borough business offering financial advice to fellow local entrepreneurs has celebrated its first birthday.

Aspire JD Accounts Ltd, founded by Jenny Vadasz, 33, from Atherton, has grown from strength to strength in the last 12 months thanks to Ms Vadasz’s hard-work ethic and several local partnerships including signing up to Wigan Council’s Deal for Business.

She has come a long way since 2018 when she first set up her business from the comfort of her living room and has now employed her first member of staff and operates from a new, bigger premises in The Print Centre, Atherton, near Howe Bridge.

Ms Vadasz said: “I’m over the moon to have been trading for one year. It’s a fantastic achievement, especially considering I’ve been undertaking the day-to-day running of the business myself.

“From the outset, I was keen to establish a relationship with Wigan Council because I’d heard they could support local people in turning their entrepreneurial ideas into a reality.

“I signed up to The Deal last year and the council gave me lots of free business advice. I also engaged with the Business Growth Hub who have provided me with digital support.”

The Deal for Business is an informal contract between local businesses and the council to support the economic growth of the borough.

In exchange for creating a healthy work-place, paying business rates on time, providing opportunities for young people and giving back to the community, the council provides on-going business support, sign-posts eligible businesses to financial opportunities, helps to bridge employment gaps and much more.

Ms Vadasz added: “I’ve provided a number of people just starting out on their career journey with free financial advice and help to drive forward community events in Atherton to.

“I’m passionate about seeing people come together and to promote community values.

“I think by working together in this way will make Atherton and the borough a stronger place and will instil a sense of achievement and pride among the people who live and work here.”

Ms Vadasz has also launched an FAB Network (Friends and Business), where like-minded individuals can come together and see how they can support each other’s ideas to grow.

Since the first meeting in June, 15 businesses have made new connections and have done business together in some way. A second hook-up is scheduled for September 11.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “The Deal for Business is the council’s way of supporting the local economy to thrive while also inspiring relationships between the private and community sector.

“One of our key priorities is to equip local people with the knowledge and skills to run sustainable businesses that deliver a range of services to our residents and beyond.

“It’s great to see that Jenny’s motivation and dedication has led to her celebrating Aspire Accounts’ first birthday and we hope to continue our relationship so we can support and encourage her to develop the business even further.”