Ainscough named one of the Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Work’ for second year running
It marks the second consecutive year that the UK’s largest crane hire firm has earned a spot on the prestigious list, reflecting its continued focus on employee engagement and workplace culture.
The survey, conducted by independent data firm WorkL, evaluated organisations against a six-pillar framework covering key areas of employee satisfaction, including reward and recognition, health and wellbeing, and confidence in management. Ainscough achieved a strong overall score of 77%, representing an increase from last year’s result.
Darren Thompson, HR Director at Ainscough Crane Hire, said: “Securing a place on The Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Work’ list for a second year is testament to the commitment we’ve made to creating a positive, supportive, and engaging work environment. It demonstrates that our efforts aren’t a one-off, but part of a lasting culture where employee wellbeing is genuinely prioritised.”
In its commentary, The Sunday Times said: “Employees are offered life insurance, an annual health screen, discounted health insurance and fitness memberships. A dedicated benefits portal provides access to various retail discounts, and a cycle-to-work scheme promotes sustainable commuting. A recently launched paid volunteering day encourages staff to give back to the community.”