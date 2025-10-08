A Wigan man is getting up a head of steam as he represents the UK at the World Coffee Championships in Milan, after clinching the title of national barista champion earlier this year.

Will Woodhouse-Banks, an innovation developer at Taylors of Harrogate, clinched the UK title in London after beating over 40 other baristas at the country’s most prestigious coffee competition.

By winning the UK title, Will has now qualified to represent their country at the World Coffee Championships in the northern Italian city, which run from October 17 to 21.

Spotlighting global talent, the premier competitive coffee event is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Will Woodhouse-Banks in action

Each participant will have 15 minutes to wow the expert judges, with one barista being crowned the best in the world.

This was 36-year-old Will’s fourth time competing in the UK Championships, having previously placed second and third.

Each competitor meticulously crafts a series of standout beverages around a certain theme and then they are judged on taste, cleanliness, creativity, technical proficiency, and overall presentation.

To prepare, Will made more than 1,000 coffees, with over 100 full event run-throughs.

Speaking on their achievements so far, Will said “It’s been a really intense process training for these championships but I’m super excited to represent everything we’ve worked on and everything we stand for at Taylors on the world stage.

“My theme was all about the importance of trust in relationships in the world of coffee.

"I talked about the trust in relationships with coffee producers that we at Taylors have worked with for many years and what it means to us.

“I need to say a special thank you to my manager and coach Nicola Peacock.

"Without her support, I wouldn't have been able to achieve any of this.”

Hannah Eatough, head of coffee buying at Taylors of Harrogate, adds: "We’re all so proud of Will – they’re undoubtedly a coffee legend!

"Will’s win is testament to their hard work, dedication and passion for coffee and we’re excited to see Will on the world stage."

Yorkshire-based Taylors has been crafting both coffee and tea since 1886.