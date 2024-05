.

Another age: vintage pictures show how Wigan news was brought to you in the 1960s-'80s

The way local news is brought to you in the 2020s, thanks to social media, the internet and other technological breakthroughs, is worlds away from those times not that long ago when only newspapers (OK, plus radio stations) held sway. It was a far more labour-intensive operation back in the 1960s to ’80s when these pictures from the Wigan Post and Chronicle (later the Wigan Evening Post) base at Brock Mill were taken, and print audiences were far bigger than they are now. But it is worth remembering that in this day and age of online news, we probably have more readers than ever before.