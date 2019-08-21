August bank holiday opening times 2019: This is when Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl will be open in Wigan

This is when your local supermarket will be open this bank holiday weekend
Still hoping for a bank holiday scorcher (despite what the weather forecast says), and the chance of a cheeky summer barbecue?

If you suddenly find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here are the bank holiday weekend supermarket opening times for Wigan.

ASDA, SADDLE JUNCTION:

Sunday 25th August 10:30am - 4:30pm

Monday 26th August 7am - 8pm

Tuesday 27th August Opens at 7am

TESCO, CENTRAL PARK WAY:

Sunday 25th August 10am - 4pm

Monday 26th August 9am - 6pm

Tuesday 27th August 6am - midnight

SAINSBURY'S: MARUS BRIDGE:

Sunday 25th August 10:30am - 4:30pm

Monday 26th August 8am - 8pm

Tuesday 27th August 7am - 10pm

MORRISONS, INCE:

Sunday 25th August 10am - 4pm

Monday 26th August 8am - 7pm

Tuesday 27th August 7am - 9pm

ALDI (all Wigan stores):

Sunday 25th August 10am - 4pm

Monday 26th August 8am - 8pm

Tuesday 27th August 8am - 10pm

LIDL, STANDISH:

Sunday 25th August 10am - 4pm

Monday 26th August 8am - 8pm

Tuesday 27th August 8am - 10pm