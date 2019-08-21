August bank holiday opening times 2019: This is when Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl will be open in Wigan

Still hoping for a bank holiday scorcher (despite what the weather forecast says), and the chance of a cheeky summer barbecue?

If you suddenly find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here are the bank holiday weekend supermarket opening times for Wigan.

ASDA, SADDLE JUNCTION:

Sunday 25th August 10:30am - 4:30pm

Monday 26th August 7am - 8pm

Tuesday 27th August Opens at 7am

TESCO, CENTRAL PARK WAY:

Sunday 25th August 10am - 4pm

Monday 26th August 9am - 6pm

Tuesday 27th August 6am - midnight

SAINSBURY'S: MARUS BRIDGE:

Sunday 25th August 10:30am - 4:30pm

Monday 26th August 8am - 8pm

Tuesday 27th August 7am - 10pm

MORRISONS, INCE:

Sunday 25th August 10am - 4pm

Monday 26th August 8am - 7pm

Tuesday 27th August 7am - 9pm

ALDI (all Wigan stores):

Sunday 25th August 10am - 4pm

Monday 26th August 8am - 8pm

Tuesday 27th August 8am - 10pm

LIDL, STANDISH:

Sunday 25th August 10am - 4pm

Monday 26th August 8am - 8pm

Tuesday 27th August 8am - 10pm