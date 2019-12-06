Award-winning Wigan construction services company celebrates 30th birthday in style with DW Stadium event

From JD Sports to countless local schools, Guinness to The Co-op, Link Contracting has worked with them all. An award-winning, family-run construction, electrical, and mechanical services company, the business has also just celebrated its 30th birthday.

Founded by John Thompson in 1990, Link Contracting is now run by John's children, Finance Director Nicola Stevenson and Managing Director Barry Thompson with their father having retired 11 years ago. And business is booming: in the last decade alone, Link has gone from from 30 employees and a £3m turnover to 130 employees and a £15m turnover.

(From left) Taryn Banner, Kelly Cassidy, Barry Thompson, and Domonic Roberts at Link Contracting

"[Barry and I] are both very hands-on even though we've grown considerably over the past few years," explained Nicola, 45. "In the last five years we've been on the up and it's never-ending at the minute. We're very proud; we've had 30 years in business and we wouldn't have gotten here without everybody who's supported us."

Operating nationwide, the company has worked on projects from luxury new-build homes, million-pound schools, and gyms to supermarkets and train stations, and boasts a 126-strong fleet of vans buzzing between its three offices in Wigan, Barnsley, and Lichfield.

"For me personally, it's important to retain the values of a family business," said Nicola, who is from Wigan and who has worked in the business since she left school. "Barry and I both said you can't expect someone to do a job you wouldn't do, so between us we try and have an understanding and appreciation of what people are being asked to do."

Having celebrated its 30th birthday with an event at the DW Stadium on November 30th, Link Contracting are also looking to the future with their Link Academy for apprenticeships. And given they take on an estimated 500 jobs per week, there's plenty to do.

The Link Contracting 30th anniversary event at the DW Stadium

"I love the work," said Nicola. "We've got a really strong leadership team."