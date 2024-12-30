Bank Holidays 2025: full list of UK bank holidays for England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales in 2025
- The UK government has confirmed the official list of Bank Holidays for 2025
- There had been speculation about a new holiday for the 80th anniversary of WWII
- Instead, the early May bank holiday will be used to mark the WWII anniversary
- Several regional variations in Bank Holidays exist for Scotland and Northern Ireland
The official list of Bank Holidays for 2025 has been confirmed.
With the full list available, it’s the perfect time to start planning annual leave and bank holiday weekend trips and activities.
Whether you’re in Scotland, Northern Ireland, or England and Wales, 2025’s Bank Holidays promise something for everyone. Here is everything you need to know...
Will we get an extra day off in 2025?
Earlier this year, there was speculation about the UK government adding a new bank holiday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
But the government has since confirmed that the existing early May bank holiday on Monday 5 May will be repurposed for commemorative events.
This means no additional holiday, but it will remain a significant moment for reflection and celebration across the country.
The full list of UK Bank Holidays for 2025:
[Note: A substitute day occurs when a bank holiday falls on a weekend, meaning the official public holiday is "substituted" to the next available weekday - usually the following Monday]
UK-wide Bank Holidays
- 1 January (Wednesday): New Year’s Day
- 18 April (Friday): Good Friday
- 21 April (Monday): Easter Monday
- 5 May (Monday): Early May Bank Holiday
- 26 May (Monday): Spring Bank Holiday
- 25 August (Monday): Summer Bank Holiday
- 25 December (Thursday): Christmas Day
- 26 December (Friday): Boxing Day
Scotland-specific Bank Holidays
In Scotland, 2025 offers an extra two days off compared to England and Wales. These include the second day of the New Year (2 January) and St Andrew’s Day on 1 December.
- 2 January (Thursday): Second Day of New Year
- 4 August (Monday): Summer Bank Holiday
- 1 December (Monday): St Andrew’s Day (substitute day)
Northern Ireland-specific Bank Holidays
Northern Ireland also enjoys two exclusive holidays: St Patrick’s Day (17 March), a celebration of Irish heritage, and the Battle of the Boyne substitute day on 14 July, a date of historical significance in the region.
- 17 March (Monday): St Patrick’s Day
- 14 July (Monday): Battle of the Boyne (substitute day)
