Barrowcroft Wood Floral Design: The family company keeping Wigan in bloom

Anne-Marie Holroyd has been a florist since she was 18. The owner of Barrowcroft Wood Floral Designs since 1998, she has worked with flowers for almost 40 years, with her shop naturally offering the very best in floral arrangements.

“I enjoy the work,” said Anne-Marie, 56. “I like being my own boss and doing one-offs for people: I know it can be sad, but funeral work is my favourite, especially when they ask for something unusual. It’s a nice way to be part of the tribute to them. I see it as the last chance to do something nice for someone.

Anne-Marie's store.

“I love the creative side of things, I relish it,” added Anne-Marie, who lives in Ince. “Sometimes you can let your imagination run away with you and I like a challenge. I love having a request and then sitting down and thinking ‘how can I create that?’”

Offering everything from fresh flowers, table centres, and arrangements for funerals, weddings, birthdays, and christenings to balloons, venue dressing, and veil and tiara hire, Barrowcroft Wood can offer local and national delivery on their high quality arrangements, fresh or artificial.

“I can’t go anywhere without bumping into somebody I know,” Anne-Marie said. “I’ve made some good friends with customers over the years, and I feel like I’m contributing when they come in and ask for something specific.

“Helping them achieve something they’re picturing... there’s a lot of satisfaction in that.

“Knowing your market is important,” she added, with her daughter Nikki, 34, helping her in the shop every now and again. “From day one, it’s been value for money; I don’t like being ripped off and I don’t like ripping people off, so I’d rather 10 customers spent £5 than one spent £50.”