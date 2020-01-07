Behind the scenes at Wynsors Wigan: "The day-to-day working with the public is great"

The UK owns 864 million pairs of shoes, which is enough to circle the globe 10 times. Some 37% of people even admit to owning two or more pairs which they have never even worn. We love shoes and believe they say a lot about us - according to a study by the University of York, 41% of people judge someone by their shoes upon first meeting. Shoes are a big deal.

Now boasting over 40 branches across the North of England, Wynsors World of Shoes dates back to May 1956 when Courtesy Shoes was founded. Having started as a smattering of small stores trading under the name Shoe Bargain Centre, the company soon began to boom, becoming one of the UK's leading footwear retailers and trading under the name Wynsors.

Beverley Brocklehurst, Susan Woolley, and Gemma Bond.

"I enjoy the work; the company is a really good company to work for," said the Wigan branch Manager, Susan Woolley. "We do things a bit differently and the Wiganers are a great bunch of people. The day-to-day working with the public is great.

Originally from Glasgow, Susan has lived in Wigan with her Wigan-born husband for 19 years and has worked at Wynsors for 15. "We've got a fab team - it makes every day a pleasure and when you're doing over 40 hours a week in the store, that makes a big difference," said Susan, who is in her 40s. "You probably spend more time with your co-workers than your own spouse, so that they're so nice makes the job that much easier."

Stocking some of the footwear world's biggest brand including, Nike, Adidas, Timberland, Vans, Birkenstock, Puma, Fila, Reebok, and Converse, Wynsors Wigan has been Ellie Wareing's place of work since she left St John Fisher Catholic High School four years ago.

"I joined straight from school and I mainly work on the tills and help customers," said Sales Assistant Ellie, 20, who is from Wigan. "I really enjoy meeting new people and just working here in general: the staff are all dead nice and friendly."