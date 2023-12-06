Firms from Wigan that have maintained high standards over the last 12 months have been hailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businesses ranging from carpet cleaners and driving instructors to waste removal and home improvement services were the stars of the annual Good Trader Awards which were bestowed on those who had received the biggest amounts of positive feedback from customers.

Prizes for categories such as Trader of the Year and Newcomer of the Year were presented at a Wigan Town Hall ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport said: “The Good Trader Scheme is such a valuable resource for our residents, providing this list of reliable and reputable local traders, who have shown they are committed to treating their customers honestly and fairly by committing to a code of practice.

Good Trader Scheme Awards 2023

“In addition to these fantastic winners, a further 40 businesses were also recognised with a certificate of excellence.”

Award winners for 2023 were:

l Good Trader of the Year, Wigan - Gerrards Carpets and Upholstery Cleaners.

l Good Trader of the Year, Leigh - GJM School of Motoring.

l Highly Commended, Wigan - Bathtek North West.

l Highly Commended, Leigh - Elite365 Locksmiths.

l Best Newcomer, Wigan - Handyman Repairs.

l Best Newcomer, Leigh - Waste Wizards.

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “It was a real honour to attend the awards and get to meet some of the fantastic local businesses who do our borough proud.“We all know the awful impact that unscrupulous traders can have on our communities, especially on people who may be more vulnerable, and it is great to recognise and celebrate these ‘Good Traders’ in our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Gerrard of Gerrard Carpets and Upholstery Cleaners, said: “We are delighted to have won the Wigan Trading Standards Good Trader of the Year Award for 2023.“We pride ourselves on offering our clients the very highest standards of quality and service in every aspect of what we do and so for those efforts to be recognised by our customers through their Good Trader reviews, we are truly humbled.

“The Good Trader Scheme seeks to protect consumers from rogue traders who all too often target the older and more vulnerable members of our community, and so for them to be able to access a whole range of skilled and reputable local traders, must come as a relief for them to know they are in safe hands.”

Director Gregor McCarrie from the GJM School of Motoring, said: “We are delighted to have received this Award. GJM School of Motoring is a family-run business that works with pupils in the local area and we pride ourselves on providing a calm and focussed environment for learning.

“We receive great reviews from our students, and great customer service is not just something we do - it’s a vital part of our business and we are ready to welcome more pupils to join us and get on the road.”