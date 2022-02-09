The chain, which operates over 260 hotels in the UK, has launched a 'full investigation' into the events that led the hotel's shock closure on Monday (February 7).

Following its sudden closure, it was revealed that the hotel had entered into an agreement with Serco to repurpose the hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers.

"If necessary, we will terminate the hotel from our brand," Best Western told the Post, as it sought to distance itself from the public backlash against Park Hall's owners.

Park Hall Hotel closed its doors on Monday (February 7), but plans are already under way to reopen the venue as housing for asylum seekers

A spokesman for Best Western Hotels said: "We are incredibly disappointed to hear the news coming from the Park Hall Hotel.

"We were unaware of the situation, and this is not the standard of guest experience we expect from the hotels we partner with.

"All hotels Best Western works with are independently owned and independently managed, so all operational decisions are taken by the hotel's owners and management team, not the brand.

"We are conducting a full investigation into the events of recent weeks and if necessary, we will terminate the hotel from brand."

A sign on the door tells visitors the hotel has now closed until further notice

It follows a damning statement from Chorley Council yesterday (Tuesday, February 8) in which the authority said it was kept in the dark about the plans to house asylum seekers at the hotel in the weeks to come.

"We will be contacting the Government straight away to find out exactly what’s happening and why we have not been involved until right at the last minute," said council leader Alistair Bradley.

