Better Bathrooms hold "name your price" yard sale

A borough branch of national retailer, Better Bathrooms, is offering residents to "name their price" for stock.

The Better Bathrooms megastore on Horizon Park in Leigh is hosting a ‘yard sale’ from their warehouse, with £1.6 m worth of stock.

The yard sale starts at 9am on Saturday, July 27 and runs until 4pm on Sunday, July 28.

The event is being held to clear the way for new stock.

The clearance covers all items in the store, from high-quality bathroom suites, to display items, fittings and tiles - some items are being sold at discounts of up to 80 per cent, while no reasonable offer will be refused for others.

Better Bathrooms went into administration in March this year, but was bought out within two weeks by online retailer Buy It Direct group.

The move saved 12 out of 300 jobs.

Nick Glynne, managing director at the Buy It Direct group, said: "There’s a real opportunity here for customers to grab a genuine bargain. This sales weekend will allow customers to come into store on a first come, first serve basis and name their price for certain items, and take advantage of savings of up to 80% off others.

“With the summer holidays being a popular time for DIY and renovations, local residents will be able to take full advantage of the fantastic bargains on offer.”

Shoppers can find further details at BetterBathrooms.com and no reasonable offer will be refused by store staff over the sale weekend.