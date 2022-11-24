For a limited time only, we’re offering annual digital subscriptions with a 50% saving – that’s six months absolutely free.

Make the most of Wigan Today and enjoy unlimited access to all of our coverage online. That’s news, sport, lifestyle, retro, what’s on and more with fewer ads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, you can test your brain with interactive daily puzzles, exclusive to subscribers, and shop our subscriber-only offers with Insider +. You’ll have access to great deals from Hello Fresh, Beer52, Appleyard Flowers and more.

Take advantage of our Black Friday sale

This great offer for new customers only is running until midnight on Wednesday, November 30.