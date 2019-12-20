Bricklaying students from Wigan college building a future with work experience at construction site

Bricklaying students had their latest lessons laid on with a trowel as they got a first-hand look at life on a building site.

Story Homes gave 35 students from Wigan and Leigh College the chance to experience a construction site over a five-week period.

The young people on bricklaying courses travelled to the building firm’s Waterside development in Preston where 283 new homes are being built.

Gordon Guthrie, a lecturer at Wigan and Leigh College, said: “This was a great opportunity for our bricklaying students, many of whom had never been on a construction site before, to get some hands-on experience and see what they’ve been learning in action.

“It was interesting to see how the development progresses and it was extremely valuable for our students to be able to speak to the site team and get their insight on entering the

industry."

Dave Rimmer, head of production at Story Homes, said: “It’s really important for the future generation of trades to be able to visit a site, see how a development progresses and actually speak to people to understand what it’s like working on a building site.

“We’ve been able to address the diversity of a career in construction, the growing demand within the house building sector and the career paths available. ”