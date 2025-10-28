Business surveys reveal ‘resilience’ of Wigan economy

Wigan’s economy continues to show signs of steady growth, according to two reports about businesses across Greater Manchester.

At an event on Friday 24 October, The Growth Company and GM Chamber of Commerce presented the latest findings from their respective Situation Report and Quarterly Business Survey and Quarterly Economic Survey (QES).

The event, held at Alliance Manchester Business School, brought together representatives from businesses and local government around the region. It is the first time that both organisations have collaborated to deliver an event to showcase the main findings and emphasise the broader industrial trends being seen across Greater Manchester

The Growth Company’s Situation Report and Quarterly Business Survey derives its economic data and outlook from local business surveys. Its findings are based on 756 responses completed between the 2 July 2025 and 2 October 2025 by clients from the GM Business Growth Hub and MIDAS.

Subrahmaniam Krishnan-Harihara, Deputy Director - Research & Information Systems at GM Chamber of Commerce

Measuring the confidence of businesses in the region, the Situation Report found that confidence had dropped slightly from August to September, but was largely consistent with recent years.

Confidence levels are above average for Business Financial & Professional Services, but are lower than average in Retail, Green Tech, Life Sciences, and Engineering.

Even though 28% of businesses had concerns about rising costs, 65% said that they have cash reserves to cover more than the next six months.

28% of Wigan businesses said that they had seen an increase in investment, and 30% had introduced new or significantly improved services in the last year, while 20% were looking to increase their investment in innovation and R&D.

Mark Hughes MBE, Group Chief Executive of The Growth Company

Rupert Greenhalgh, Head of Business Intelligence at The Growth Company, said: “Greater Manchester’s economy is remaining resilient against a backdrop of high inflation and low growth. We are seeing businesses being bullish with their investment in AI and more than one in three firms, 35 per cent, are looking to increase investment and R&D in future.

“Rising costs continue to have an impact on businesses and we are seeing challenges for businesses in accessing new domestic sales, particularly in the Healthcare, Construction and Green Tech sectors.”

The rate of adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in Greater Manchester also suggests that businesses are anticipating and planning for further growth. A total of 23 per cent of UK firms are now using AI, compared to 43 per cent of those that undertook The Growth Company’s survey. This trend would suggest long-term productivity gains and regional development.

Administered by GM Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Manchester Quarterly Economic Survey is part of the UK’s largest and most reliable business confidence survey. It feeds into the wider North West QES, which goes to the British Chamber of Commerce.

Networking at the joint event.

The Chamber’s GM Index suggests there has been a weakening of the economy, and a more pessimistic outlook in the lead up to the budget. Similarly, it highlights a drop in rate of domestic sales the manufacturing, services and construction sectors.

Subrahmaniam Krishnan-Harihara, Deputy Director - Research & Information Systems GM Chamber, said: “We are not anticipating a long-term burst in fortune for the economy, which would suggest that while we aren’t looking at a recession, this is a period of more ‘anaemic’ growth for the region.

“In line with the national picture, economic activity is and the pockets of activity we’re seeing high growth in are heavily reliant on public spending.”

The QES responses found that recruitment efforts had broadly remained consistent, and that the number of businesses experiencing difficulties had dropped from highs in Q4 of 2024.

This is mirrored in the Situation Report, which details that 46 per cent of businesses indicated that the skills in house were only partially at the required level. There was high demand for specialist technical skills, advanced IT skills, and complex problem-solving skills.