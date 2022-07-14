Businesses and public sector join forces on new board to drive economic growth in Wigan

Wigan Enterprise Board will work to promote financial growth and the development of local businesses, replacing Wigan Forward Board.

It was officially launched at an event at the Centre for Advanced Technical Studies, which opened last month in the building previously used by Wigan UTC.

Enterprise board members

The new board will bring together business and public sector staff to provide strategic oversight of the borough’s economic vision – known as We are Wigan.

Chaired by Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, it includes representatives from both the public and private sector.

Coun Molyneux said: “I’m delighted to launch Wigan’s Enterprise Board and to have so many local partners come on board to support our shared ambition for a prosperous borough.

“The economy is struggling. Petrol prices are out of control, inflation is at an all-time high and the cost-of-living crisis is already taking its toll. And the reality is that the local authority cannot face these challenges alone. If we are to ensure our borough gets the investment it needs to not just survive, but flourish, then we must do it together as one force. And I think this board will be a force to be reckoned with.”

The board hopes to deliver sustainable expansion through investment, in addition to identifying opportunities for collaboration.