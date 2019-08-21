Call to back more digital careers

Greater Manchester’s digital and creative sector will require at least 22,000 additional roles by 2035 in order to sustain itself, says Manchester Digital, which is urging Wigan businesses to play their part in futureproofing the sector.

The not-for-profit trade body for digital and technology firms is asking businesses to help bridge the digital skills gap by signing up as a Digital Futures Ambassador, in a programme that is inspiring more young people across Greater Manchester to pursue a digital career and support educators to deliver relevant curriculum and careers guidance.

Signatories so far include Moneysupermarket.com and Man City.

Visit www.manchesterdigital.com/become-digital-futures-ambassador