Cancer charity benefits from Wigan golfing entertainers

Wigan entertainers have fund-raising off to a tee, presenting a cancer charity with a donation of almost £2,000.

The group, which goes by the name of LEGS,(Lancashire Entertainers Golfing Society) raised £1,852 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by organising and taking part in two golf days at the society’s home course of Hart Common Golf Club near Hindley.

The donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation represents only half of the money the two events raised as LEGS gave the other half to the two clubs for their respective captains’ charities.

The money given to the captain of Haydock Park Golf Club was donated to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.