Career crossroads? Two thirds of professionals in the North West have faced a work turning point

New research commissioned by the Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign reveals two thirds of employed adults in the North West have faced a crossroad in their career – a moment of uncertainty or desire for major change in their working life. But far from being a setback, many say it led to a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

The study found 67% of working adults in North West have been at a career crossroad, with a quarter (26%) saying it’s happened more than once. The top motivations driving career pivots are an increased desire for: purpose and fulfilment (47%), flexibility and autonomy (38%) and an opportunity to use existing skills in a new way (39%).

The findings highlight the potential for positive transformation. 79% of people in North West said reaching a career crossroad can help people realise what they really want from work, and 72% believe it can lead to a job better suited to their skills, aspirations, family life or community culture.

When asked what would help refresh their career, 42% of respondents in North West said learning new skills, followed by using existing skills in a new way (31%) and working in a new environment (33%). Over a quarter (29%) said they would retrain or upskill if facing a career crossroad.

Dion Dublin, former pro footballer and now TV presenter had a career renaissance of his own. Dion is calling on workers seeking more purpose, fulfilment and new ways to use their skills to explore teaching in Further Education (FE).

FE is education for learners aged 16 and over who aren’t in school or studying for a degree. In settings such as colleges, FE offers diverse teaching opportunities across a range of technical, vocational and academic subjects to help prepare learners for work in their chosen field. In what is often a college-based setting, FE offers diverse teaching opportunities from hands-on workshops to classroom-based learning.

Dion said, “When I hung up my boots, I found myself at a career crossroad – it was like being in extra time with no clear game plan. Reaching moments like this in your career are more common than we think – and they can be the start of something incredibly rewarding. Teaching in further education allows people to bring their real-world experience into the classroom, inspire the next generation, and find renewed purpose in their work. It’s a path that offers both stability and the chance to grow. If you are looking for a purpose filled career – FE teaching could be your next big match.”

One FE teacher who has gone on this journey is Dave Love, a former business owner and construction professional from Bolton, who is now Head of Apprenticeships - Construction & Engineering at Wigan and Leigh College.

He reflects:

“I was running my own business and teaching two days in FE when a full-time role came up. It was a big decision - stepping away from the business I’d built, and into a world that felt completely out of my comfort zone. But I was enjoying those two days so much, I decided to give it a go. It was the best decision I ever made.

Teaching in FE is so meaningful - you genuinely change lives. It’s not just about teaching a trade. You’re helping people build confidence, learn life skills, and take real steps towards pursuing their future careers That feeling, when a learner gets a job or grows in self-belief, is so rewarding. On a personal level, being able to spend school holidays with my children has given me a better quality of life. My family has benefited just as much as I have.

In industry, FE teaching isn’t something people often consider, but it should be. If you’re questioning your next step, just visit your local college. Speak to the staff. Most of us have been where you are.”

Additionally, Coral Aspinall, a former steel fabrication business owner turned engineering FE teacher from Rochdale, reflects on her journey:

“Running my fabrication business was a huge part of my life, so when that chapter came to an end, I found myself at a real crossroads. I’d always wanted to go into teaching, so I decided to go for it!

I’d already pivoted in my career several times - from manufacturing engineering to project management, then finally business ownership. But stepping into FE teaching has been the most fulfilling shift yet. Supporting learners as they transition from college into the world of work is a privilege. You get to be part of their growth, their confidence and their future.

Teaching in FE has sparked a real career renaissance for me. It’s never too late to change direction - your real world industry experience could make you a great FE teacher”

To find out more about how you could share your existing industry skills by teaching in further education and the next steps to take, visit gov.uk/teach-in-further-education.