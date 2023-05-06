Cash boost for Wigan social care employees as charity provides a pay rise

Adult health and social charity Making Space is now paying all employees a minimum of £10.90 an hour.

Among those to benefit will be employees at Wigan Supported Housing and Kingshill residential home in Standish.

The figure has been calculated as a “real living wage” by the Living Wage Foundation and is paid by around 12,000 UK employers. It is the second year Making Space has committed to it.

Making Space staff will receive a 10% increase.

The increase will see full-time support workers earn an additional £1,950 each year and, taking into account last year’s rise of £1,700, frontline workers are now earning £3,650 more than in 2021.

CEO Rachel Peacock said: “Frontline social care workers do one of the most important jobs in society, that is supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The efforts of everyone at Making Space are nothing short of incredible and my colleagues have my absolute admiration.

“We truly value the hard work, commitment and sacrifice of the dedicated people who provide the best quality care and support to the people that use our services.”

The current national minimum wage hourly rate for adults ranges from £5.28 to £10.42, depending on age.

The charity will invest £1.2m to bring in the pay increases, which will benefit all frontline care and support workers as well as office-based staff.