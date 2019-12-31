Casino de Cuba: from Cuban tapas to cocktail masterclasses in the heart of Wigan

An authentic Cuban restaurant in the heart of Wigan, Casino de Cuba offers everything from classic Cubano cocktails to distinct and unique Cuban tapas. Wrap that up in a warm atmosphere whilst also offering live sports, live music, and a shisha garden, and you can see why this particular locale promises to set the scene for an unbeatable night out.

Located just a few paces away from the home of Northern Soul, the old Wigan Casino - once named The Best Nightclub in the World by American Billboard Magazine - the restaurant is named in the casino’s honour.

The restaurant also serves Cuban gyros

“I’ve always been a people person, so the fact that the job gives you a chance to meet new people in the town centre on a daily basis is something which I like,” said General Manager Josh Smith, 25. “We get to know loads of good people what with us being a small business. I enjoy my work.”

Restaurant Manager Kyle O’Dowd, 22, agrees. “Making sure people are happy and that they leave with a smile on their face means I can go home and sleep well,” said Kyle, who is from Leeds and who has worked at the restaurant for six months. “We’ve got a good team, they’re a good bunch.”

With the menu proffering meals such as steak gyros, tacos, nachos, and paella as well as thick burgers and an assortment of steaks, Casino de Cuba - which has around 25 staff members - also offers cocktail masterclasses.

“I worked my way up from starting two years ago and took over as manager in Spring, so putting together a team has been a challenge which I have really enjoyed,” said Josh, from Ashton-in-Makerfield. “I’ve liked assembling the team and we’ve got to the stage now where we click.

From Cuba Libre to daiquiris...

“When you’ve got a team you really relish working with, it makes the job a lot easier.”