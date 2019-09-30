Company goes cold on Wigan gelato store

Ice cream lovers have been assured they will still be able to buy their favourite sweet treat - despite expansion meaning the firm that produces it is leaving Wigan.

Gold’s Ice Cream has already closed its shop in Whelley, but production there will continue until staff move out in November.

They are moving to a larger premises in Burtonwood, which will allow the company to recruit more staff and focus on the wholesale side of its business.

Owner Simon Hunter said: “We are not retailing, we are wholesaling ice cream, selling to hotels and restaurants. It’s something we have always done but we are now focusing on it 100 per cent. That’s where the money is made.

“I think there have been a lot of dessert parlours opening. We were the first people really to do it in Wigan and a lot of people jumped on the bandwagon and there are five or six in Wigan now.”

Mr Hunter says Gold’s has not been squeezed out of the market, but is instead expanding as it has outgrown its current base.

He has received many messages from people who are sad to see the shop in Whelley has already closed.

He said: “A lot of people are going to miss it.”

The shop opened in 2015, after Mr Hunter went to Italy for training in making gelato, and has grown quickly.

It now supplies ice cream to firms across the country, including Holiday Inn Express in Wigan, Blackpool Pier and venues in London.

Mr Hunter says Gold’s have made enough ice cream over the past few years to serve 2.5m people.

He said: “Gold’s ice cream is one of the few ice cream manufacturers that makes proper ice cream.

“For example the big companies don’t even use any milk and cream, it’s made from tap water and skimmed milk powder. Ninety per cent of the ice cream people have eaten has been cheap and mass-produced.

“That’s why we saw a gap in the market and delivered a luxury ice cream.”

The move will see 10 jobs created, adding to the six people already employed there.

Mr Hunter has chosen to move the business to Warrington due to its location and motorway access.

“The main reason for going to Warrington is because we supply the North West and Warrington is more central,” he said.

But it will be difficult for him to leave Wigan behind.

He said: “We are sad. Wigan has been good to us. It’s established the business.”

Mr Hunter said customers will still be able to buy Gold’s Ice Cream from Wigan Roller Rink, Summat To Ate in Hindley and Gelato House in Orrell.