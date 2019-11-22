Concepts traded and friends made at Wigan Business Expo

A showcase of what Wigan can do and a chance to swap new ideas and create new partnerships was the focus of its latest annual expo.

The doors at DW Stadium opened for Wigan’s largest gathering of local business people with a new team at the helm.

Wigan Council decided not to organise their annual business expo this year and, after a successful nine-year run helping local businesses generate millions of pounds worth of business locally, local family business Launch Events, stepped in to host the event - which was free to attend.

Being a small family run business, bosses say they understood this annual event is a valuable resource for local business owners looking to raise the profile of their brand and build on those all-important relationships.

Organised by local businesses, for local businesses and supported by digital sponsors Attain Digital based in Wigan, the new Business Expo Wigan was born.

A number of local firms set up stalls to display their wares and services, everything from high-tech to knitware.

And Wigan Council’s assistant director for growth and housing, Marie Bintley, was among guest speakers talking about how to maximise business success locally.

Sisters Nichola Howard and Jo Leigh co-founded Launch Events in 2012 to help small businesses find more of the right customers and to help and encourage local businesses to make connections and they have been helping businesses find new customers through business to business networking events across the North West for the last seven years.

Creative director Ms Leigh, said: “The beauty of running an Expo so close to home is that we can personally recommend working with our exhibitors, we know them, they’re the people we do business with and the ones we hear about on the grapevine.

“When you work in a small family business like ours, the people you network with become your colleagues and an extension of your business.”

Ms Howard said: “Young businesses in particular have very little resource in terms of time and money so taking the opportunity to meet hundreds of like-minded people in one place, in one day is a no-brainer.

“Your network is your nett worth and without a strong business community around you, running a business can be a very lonely place.”

