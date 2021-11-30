Currently being tested, the trolley includes over ten swanky new features to help customers experience the middle aisle in style.

Measuring in at a whopping 1.6m long, the pilot scheme comes as Aldi announces it will be giving customers another chance to get their hands on Specialbuy products this Christmas – thanks to an additional Tuesday ‘on-sale date’ throughout December.

Key features of the super-sized, reinforced Specialbuys trolley include upgraded, solid rubber wheels for extra control; a drop-down front panel for easy loading of heavier items; various hooks, clips and straps – perfect for securing Aldi’s famous Inflatable Kayak - and even dedicated space for bottles of Aldi’s award-winning wine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi's new trolley is made for fans of the 'Aisle of Aldi'

What’s more, it has an amber flashing warning light attached to ensure the oversize load is visible to other shoppers.

From fishing rods and garden furniture to egg BBQs and 3D printers, the diverse range of Specialbuys over the years have come in many shapes and sizes.

Aldi’s trolley has been designed with these in mind; with additional capacity and length for oversize products, upper and lower loading space, plus a handy phone holder, so shoppers can keep their lists to hand and not forget what they came in for!

There's even room for a canoe

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Since the first ever Specialbuy was sold in the UK, the unique range of products has grown in popularity and is now a phenomenon with something of a cult following; there are entire social media channels dedicated to discussing the next Aisle of Aldi launches.

We always hear of people popping in for a loaf of bread and coming out with a kayak or other impromptu Specialbuy purchases – so we thought we’d design a trolley to make this kind of shopping trip even easier.

“With the introduction of a Tuesday on-sale date this Christmas, it’s great that we can give our customers even more opportunities to get their hands on the latest must-haves, and we’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to help make shopping easier – including how Specialbuy fans purchase the items from our famous middle aisle.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.