This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These tips for budgeting and where to find the best deals will set your kids up for the year 📚

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the new school year approaches, parents in the UK are gearing up for the inevitable shopping spree for school supplies

With the cost of stationery and other essentials adding up quickly, it’s important to find strategies to save money

Here are some effective ways to keep costs down, from planning and budgeting to making smart purchase decisions

As summer winds down and the new school year looms, parents across the UK are beginning to prepare for the inevitable back-to-school shopping spree.

From the latest must-have stationery to essential classroom supplies, the expense can quickly add up. But fear not - there are plenty of strategies to help you save money without sacrificing quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are nine tips, tricks, ‘hacks’, and ideas on how to save on stationery and other school supplies - including tips on navigating broaching those tricky conversations on ‘trendy’ items with your children.

Plan ahead and make a list

Before diving into the aisles of your local stationery store or scrolling through endless online shops, take the time to plan.

Start by reviewing the school’s supply list, which is often available on the school’s website or through a notification from the school.

Create a comprehensive list based on this, and stick to it. Avoid the temptation to purchase items not on the list or buy extra supplies that might go unused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Repurpose and reuse

Before buying new supplies, check what you already have at home. Often, leftover items from the previous year or from other projects can be repurposed.

Old notebooks might be used for rough work or practice, and half-used packs of paper or folders can still be useful. Encourage your kids to look through their supplies and identify what can be reused.

Reusing old equipment also helps keep items out of landfills. Many cheap, mass-produced stationery items contain plastic components that take hundreds of years to decompose and can break down into microplastics that pollute our oceans and harm wildlife.

Some schools run supply exchange programmes or community swaps where parents can donate unused items or exchange them for things they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check with your child’s school to see if such programs are available - participating in these exchanges can help you obtain supplies at no cost and contribute to a community effort.

Set a budget and stick to it

If you do have to shop for some new items, establish a budget for your back-to-school shopping and stick to it. Break down the budget by category (e.g., stationery, books, uniforms) and allocate a specific amount for each.

This will help you stay focused and prevent overspending. You could even involve your kids in the budgeting process to teach them about financial planning and make them feel more invested in the choices.

Take advantage of sales and discounts

Retailers often offer significant discounts and promotions in the lead-up to the school year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep an eye out for back-to-school sales in major retailers like WHSmith (up to 70% off stationery at the time of writing), Ryman (currently offering “better than half price” deals on back to school kit) or even supermarket chains such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Other retailers to keep an eye on for sales are:

Signing up for newsletters or loyalty programs can also provide you with early access to discounts and exclusive offers.

Buy in bulk

Certain items, such as pens, pencils, notebooks, and glue sticks, are used frequently throughout the school year.

Purchasing these items in bulk can be much cheaper than buying them individually - especially when smaller items are likely to be frequently lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider stocking up on these essentials when you see a good deal, and store them for future use. Online retailers like Amazon often have bulk purchasing options that can save you money.

Compare prices

Don’t settle for the first price you see, and consider using comparison websites and apps to check prices across different retailers. Sometimes, the same item can be significantly cheaper from one store to another.

You could also consider using cashback websites or apps to earn a bit of money back on your purchases.

Shop second-hand

Consider buying second-hand items where possible. Websites like eBay, Facebook Marketplace and local charity shops often have gently used stationery and school supplies at a fraction of the new price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-hand books and uniforms can also be significantly cheaper and are usually still in good condition.

Purchasing second-hand items also fosters a culture of mindful consumption, and encourages people to think critically about their purchases and the environmental impact of their choices.

Discuss trends and necessities with kids

In today’s digital age, trends and fads, particularly those showcased on platforms like TikTok, can influence what kids want for school supplies.

While it’s natural for kids to want the latest ‘cool’ items, it’s essential to have a conversation about what is truly necessary versus what is trendy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start by acknowledging their desires and discussing how trends can change quickly, while the functionality and quality of supplies are what matter most.

Explain that while it’s okay to have some trendy items, prioritising essential and durable supplies will be more beneficial in the long run. This can also be a great opportunity to teach them about making thoughtful spending decisions.

While branded stationery might look appealing, generic or store-brand items are often just as good but much cheaper.

Compare the quality of generic items with their branded counterparts, and you might find that you can save a substantial amount by opting for non-branded products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DIY and creative solutions

For some items, a little creativity can go a long way. For example, you can customise plain notebooks with decorative paper or stickers instead of buying expensive pre-designed ones.

Though it was a good 25 years ago at this point, my school actively encouraged the customisation of workbooks and textbooks, and my friends and I took great pride in showcasing our personalities through these designs.

Use old boxes to create storage solutions or make personalised pencil cases using fabric scraps or old clothes. DIY solutions can be both fun and cost-effective.

We’d love to hear from you! Share your own back-to-school tips, tricks and savings strategies in the comments section.