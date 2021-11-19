Best deals for your shopping: This is how to save money when visiting Sainsbury's, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and M&S in Wigan this week
Wigan Today has compared prices across the area's major supermarkets this week to help our readers save money.
Shoppers across Wigan are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from. Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.
How did the supermarkets compare?
Tesco porridge oats 1kg for only 75p, Aldi olive spread 500g a bargain at 79p and you can grab Morrison’s baked beans 220g for 29p.
Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?
Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, November 18.
As our table shows, overall, the most affordable place to buy this week’s shopping basket was Aldi. Our 19-item price comparison basket came in at just £21.12
Asda, Iceland and Lidl were unable to participate in our price comparison this week.