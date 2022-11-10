St Jude’s Social Club, Poolstock, will be holding free and weekly events to help bring the community together since the pandemic and throughout the current cost of living crisis.

Manager Suzanne Garswood is offering a warm welcome for anyone who wishes to attend and aims to create an atmosphere where people can feel safe and comfortable.

Here, locals will be able to have a cuppa, watch television and chat to others every Wednesday 1pm to 3.30pm.

Members of the community enjoy a brew, biscuit, watch tv and chat at the first Warm and Cosy event, held every Wednesday 1pm to 3.30pm at St Judes Social Club, Poolstock, Wigan.

Suzanne said: “It’s a shocking statement that people have to leave their own home to stay warm.

"They have to choose between eating or heating their homes, some are going an entire week without using the heating. We’re just glad that we can help.”

The scheme has been arranged by the Archdiocese of Liverpool which oversees 37 clubs hosting a range of different functions every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Suzanne Garswood, left, enjoys a brew with Kathleen Campbell, right.

From bingo to mother and toddler groups the clubs welcome the local community throughout the week.

Gillian Boggan, director of finance of the Archiocese of Liverpool said: “We thought we could do with a list of places that people can go to in order to keep warm, people can come for a cup of tea or coffee and feel at home.

"It would also be great if people could donate warm clothing for others that may need it, now it’s started we have something to build on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally Wigan St Patrick’s Community Kitchen will open on November 14 from 5.30pm to provide people with a hot meal during a time of difficulty for so many.

.

In a social media post a spokesperson said: “We are aware that many people within our local community are struggling with the rising costs of food and utility bills. As a club we really want to do our bit and help where we can.