Former Wigan town centre nightclub to be turned into apartments and self-storage unit

Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings has launched a new self-storage concept, Hurstwood Self Storage with its first premises set to open Wigan town centre before the end of the year.

Led by Hurstwood’s in-house team of property experts and self-storage management, Hurstwood Self Storage said they will provide “flexible storage solutions in strategic locations both in city and town centre locations and on the outskirts to accommodate growing demand from both private residents and local entrepreneurs”.

Bryan House in Standishgate

Having already secured planning permission, Hurstwood is also in negotiations to convert the upper floors of the building, known as Bryan House, into 45 one-bed apartments.

The space they are occupying, Bryan House on Standishgate, is the former home of Maximes nightclub which held a number of music and dance events for decades for Wiganers.

Stephen Ashworth, Chairman and CEO of Hurstwood Holdings, said: “The first Hurstwood Self Storage, situated on Standishgate in Wigan, will see our team – led by project director, Sam Ashworth and Phil Brassell – repurpose a former night club to provide an 17,750 sq ft of state-of-the-art storage facility.

"The self-storage sector is one that continues to benefit from strong growth with demand consistently far outstripping supply and by entering this area of the market, we will add a new layer of value to our already extensive real estate portfolio.”

Hurstwood plans to roll out its self-storage concept nationwide with further sites already identified in Lancaster, North Shields and Dumfries.

The residential property group would be adding to their portfolio of £250m worth of properties on 135 sites nationwide housing more than 1,000 occupier clients.