Here's how you can send a special Valentine's Day message to your loved ones this February

It has been a tough period for everyone, and the love of a special someone has helped so many of us through these difficult times.

Anniversaries, birthdays and countless other events have passed without us being able to celebrate them properly, but that does not mean we can’t tell people how we feel about them.

So now, with Valentine’s Day and the season of love upon us, we are offering our readers the opportunity to send a short public greeting to their Valentine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentine's Day is just around the corner

All you need to do is fill in the form HERE and we will do the rest. Just tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for and who it is from.

Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames. We will also need

your contact details. We will not be able to publish any

message sent without this information. Once we have the messages, we will then publish them in the last edition before Valentine’s Day.

So, don’t miss this chance to say a public thank you, love you or miss you to those special people in your life.