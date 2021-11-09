Ice rink, Santa camp, Nativity trail, markets and carol singers all feature in village restaurant's Christmas extravaganza
A pub-restaurant near Wigan is going the extra mile this festive season with spectacular family attractions.
For the Wayfarer at Parbold isn't just laying on seasonal food - it is creating a whole Christmas wonderland complete with a mini-ice rink, Christmas markets, Nativity trail, Santa’s camp, German beer bar and carol singers!
Boss Rachel Birkett said: “We created Santa's Camp because we felt like the world had forgotten what Christmas was all about.
"Everywhere we looked there was commercialism and empty messages.
"Our Santa Camp is the real story of Christmas; wise men, shepherds and a star tell the story of Baby Jesus and the first St Nicholas.”
Children (and their nearest and dearest) can make a day of visiting Santa together with ice skating, German bier and festive food from December 3 through to January 4.
Booking Santa is advised. The Christmas markets are held Saturdays and Sundays 11am to 4pm.
