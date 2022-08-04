The Corner House in Wrightington, which has been owned by the Lawson family for a decade, has now shut due to a decline in trade and the impact of both the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

The pub’s owners submitted a planning application last year to tear down the building and construct nine homes in its place.

But people living in the area opposed the scheme and successfully campaigned for the 150-year-old establishment to become a community asset, meaning it could not be sold for five years without first notifying the local authority and the community.

The Corner House

The premises had been on the market since 2018 but attracted little to no interest from potential buyers.

A post by the family on the Corner House’s Facebook page said: “We would like to take this opportunity to inform the wider public that the Corner House Wrightington has closed.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have taken this course of action.

"We have tried so hard to stay open with a new front of house manager, refreshed menu and themed food nights to encourage more diners to the Corner House.“The hospitality sector is under increasing financial pressures post-Covid and with the cost of living crisis we cannot continue to run at a loss for any longer.“The decision to close was compounded by key members of staff wishing to leave.

"We are contacting customers with bookings to advise of the closure. The office will be manned for the next month and telephone calls and emails will be answered in this time.“We would like to thank our loyal staff, suppliers and customers who have been alongside us for the last decade.”

The Corner House was first erected in the early 1800s and has been popular with the community for 150 years.