Saks Fifth Avenue: luxury USA department store to launch Amazon UK storefront as it expands global presence
- Saks Fifth Avenue is launching a dedicated storefront on Amazon’s UK website
- The move builds on a six-year partnership between Saks and Amazon in the US
- Similar storefronts are planned for India, Japan, Europe, and the Middle East
- Saks will maintain full control over product selection and fulfilment on Amazon
- The expansion highlights how luxury brands are carefully entering mainstream ecommerce
A luxury US department store is preparing to launch a dedicated storefront on Amazon’s UK website, as the brand international expansion continues.
American retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, known for its high-end fashion offering, already runs a curated luxury space on Amazon’s US platform, selling designer goods from labels such as Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, and Stella McCartney.
But now, Saks is building on that partnership with plans to establish similar storefronts across key global markets - including the UK, India, Japan, Europe, and the Middle East.
Known for its upscale fashion, designer goods, and premium customer service, Saks was founded in 1867.
Saks began with its first store in the F Street shopping district of Washington, D.C., before expanding into Manhattan in 1902. In 1923, the company was acquired by the Gimbels department store chain, which oversaw its nationwide expansion.
The following year, Saks opened its iconic flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The name became a symbol of high-end retail, catering to affluent shoppers with a curated selection of designer clothing, accessories, and beauty products.
It's worth noting that there is a UK-based chain called Saks Hair & Beauty, which has been operating since 1974 and offers salon services across various locations. This chain is not affiliated with Saks Fifth Avenue.
Speaking at the World Retail Congress, Saks Global executive chairman Richard Baker described the move as part of a six-year collaboration with Amazon to create a “walled garden” retail environment - offering the prestige of Saks within the reach and infrastructure of Amazon.
He said: “The idea was to create a place on Amazon where the walls were high enough that when you shop at Saks on Amazon, you can only see the assortment available at Saks - not knock-offs, not low-priced items.”
While Amazon provides the platform, the storefronts are fully operated by Saks, allowing the retailer to maintain control over both merchandise selection and fulfilment.
The expansion reflects a broader trend of luxury brands cautiously embracing mainstream ecommerce platforms - on their own terms.
Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.