Shopping best deals: This is how to save money when visiting Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and M&S in Wigan this week
Wigan Today has compared prices across the area's major supermarkets this week to help our readers save money.
Shoppers across Wigan are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from. Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.
How did the supermarkets compare?
There are some great offers available this week across all the major supermarkets listed here. Fuel up your mornings with 1kg of porridge oats from M&S for just 60p. If you are planning a weekend breakfast treat, 8 pork sausages are just £1.20 at Aldi - and you can top your sausage barm off with Tesco's tomato sauce for just 43p.
Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?
Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, August 12.
As our table shows, overall, the most affordable place to buy this week’s shopping basket was Aldi. Our 19-item price comparison basket came in at just £22.18.
Asda, Iceland and Lidl were unable to participate in our price comparison this week.