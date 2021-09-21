And with toy catalogues being put through letterboxes across the county, we’ve turned our attention to the offering from Smyths.
With many families still feeling the pinch, our round-up takes a look at some fun options that come in under £10.
1. Squirrel Play 50 Piece Wooden Building Blocks
Bright colours and simple shapes make this set of wooden blocks for kids perfect for building fun. Little ones can create fairytale towers, fun roadways and more - £9
2. Super Wheelz Lights and Sounds Police Helicopter
With lights and sounds, just like a real-life police helicopter, kids can also spin the propellers during their rescues - £10
3. DIY Excavator
This DIY Truck Digger is one for those who love construction - £6
4. Let's Dig Out Dinosaur Eggs
Children become junior paleontologists. A set includes 10 different kinds of dinosaur hiding in dino eggs - £8