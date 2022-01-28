Squid Game Live: Watch behind the scenes footage from the latest Netflix entertainment craze
People from around Europe descended on Blackpool for Squid Game Live - a new real-life experience of the hit Netflix show.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:49 am
Organisers Universal Ents said around 1,000 people met a Blackpool North train station last weekend - coming from Dublin, Germany and even Hungary - before being taken on a blackout bus tour to a secret location.
That was the Winter Gardens, with groups of 40 taking part in several challenges before the overall winner walked away with £500.
Check out our video above for the best of the action.