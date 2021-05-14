This is the best value shopping basket between Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and M&S in Wigan this week

Who offers the best value?

Shoppers across Wigan are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from. Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

This week's best deals include, 5 oranges for a juicy £1.15 at Morrisons, 8 pork sausages for £1.20 at Aldi and a pack of Cornflakes for just 60p.

Bag a bargain

Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?

Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, May 13.

As our table shows, overall, the most affordable place to buy this week’s shopping basket was Aldi, which has stores in Scott Lane in Wigan, Preston Road in Standish, Atherton Road in Hindley Green and Princess Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield. Our 19-item price comparison basket came in at just £19.46.