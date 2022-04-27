This is what the Park Hall Hotel liquidation means for those still owed money for cancelled weddings and events

Insolvency practitioners Smith & Barnes, who have been appointed to oversee the liquidation process, have written to known creditors ahead of a board meeting next Wednesday (May 4).

At this meeting, a resolution to wind up the company is due to be considered by the shareholders. The decision will be deemed approved unless sufficient objections are received by 11.59pm on May 4.

Ahead of this meeting, any creditors not already notified about the proceedings are invited to put forward any remaining claims for money owed to them.

The former owner of Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard - which closed in February - is seeking to liquidate the company after it was unable to repay its debts, blaming Covid-19 and its lockdowns for its financial difficulties

To do this, a proof of debt form must be completed and returned to Leeds-based insolvency practitioners Smith & Barnes by 3pm on Monday, May 4.

This form can be obtained directly from the firm whose case handler can be reached on 0113 532 3278 or via email at [email protected]

Before the decision date of May 4, Smith & Barnes must also provide creditors free of charge any information concerning the company’s affairs “as they may reasonably require”.

