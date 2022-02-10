Watch behind the scenes footage of Blackpool's newest attraction: Peter Rabbit Explore and Play
The beloved characters from the award-winning Peter Rabbit animated TV series are set to make a new home in Blackpool.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:02 pm
The £1m attraction is set to open next door to the famous Madame Tussauds Blackpool as part of a new standalone visitor experience.
We enjoyed a first look, and our video shows what you can expect to find.