The hospitality giant confirmed that it has seen supplies of Carling and Coors beer hit by the disruption, with some pubs not receiving deliveries.

Lorry driver and factory staff shortages attributed to Brexit employment rules and the pandemic have impacted supplies at rival firms including McDonald’s, Nando’s and KFC in recent weeks.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

Boris Johnson (L) poses with a pint of beer as he talks with JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin during his visit to their Metropolitan Bar in London, on July 10, 2019.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

The firm did not provide further details regarding the supply issues but it is understood it is directly related to a shortage of HGV drivers.

Bosses at the Road Haulage Association warned last week that there is a shortfall of around 100,000 drivers.

It said this has been driven by thousands of European drivers leaving during the pandemic and not returning, and called on the Government to add drivers to the Shortage Occupation List to make it easier for overseas workers to address the shortfall.