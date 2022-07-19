RBS will disappear from Standishgate in the town centre on October 11.
It takes the Royal Bank of Scotland branch network down to 90 once the latest October closures are factored in.
Others to close in the North-West include Bolton, Preston, Liverpool and Manchester.
Bank bosses claim the closures are due to a decrease in customer demand.
Between 2018 and 2020, average counter transactions decreased by 53 per cent.
There will be no change to people’s accounts and they will be able to speak to staff and use resources at any NatWest bank – the closest being 0.08 miles away.
Customers can also access services via the Post Office located in the Grand Arcade.
A Royal Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.
“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.
“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”