RBS will disappear from Standishgate in the town centre on October 11.

It is one of 11 banks to close in England in autumn along with a branch closing in Scotland.

It takes the Royal Bank of Scotland branch network down to 90 once the latest October closures are factored in.

RBS' Wigan town centre branch is closing.

Others to close in the North-West include Bolton, Preston, Liverpool and Manchester.

Bank bosses claim the closures are due to a decrease in customer demand.

Between 2018 and 2020, average counter transactions decreased by 53 per cent.

There will be no change to people’s accounts and they will be able to speak to staff and use resources at any NatWest bank – the closest being 0.08 miles away.

Customers can also access services via the Post Office located in the Grand Arcade.

A Royal Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Last month Wigan Today revealed that half of all Wigan borough banks that were on our streets in 2015 have since closed.

And according to figures up to the end of April, 19 banks had been mothballed in Wigan in the last seven years, leaving 18 remaining in the area. That figure is soon to become 17.

Separate figures from LINK, the cash machine network, showed there has also been a decline in the number of free-to-use ATMs across the UK in recent years.