One of Wigan town centre’s longest-running restaurants closed its doors at the weekend.

Gallimore’s Restaurant, on The Wiend, has long been popular with diners in the town, who enjoyed its delicious food and atmosphere.

But the final meals were served on Sunday and an after-party was held for staff and customers, after its owner Howard Gallimore announced it would be closing.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, who enjoyed visiting the restaurant, described its closure as “terrible news”.

It comes just weeks after Gallimore’s highlighted that new bollards installed on Millgate were causing difficulties with access to the restaurant, particularly for people who are elderly or disabled.

The closure was announced in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page late on Friday night.

It said: “One million thank yous and many more to all our customers, staff, suppliers and family.

"Both Dane and Howard have enjoyed the last 20-plus years at Gallimore’s serving all our customers.

"Unfortunately we are closing the restaurant down on Sunday night. The famous bollards on the road to Gallimore’s haven’t help us one bit.

"To say we are upset would be very correct, being in the town centre has been a big part of our lives.”

The bollards were installed last year in a bid to make it safer for pedestrians to get into the town centre, with Wigan Council expecting more people to use this route as businesses move into the Civic and the former Debenhams store in the Grand Arcade shopping centre later in the year.

Aidan Thatcher, the council’s director of place, said: “We’re sad to see Gallimore’s close after many years on The Wiend and we’re grateful to Howard for all his work representing the interests of businesses in our town centre.

“As a council, we work hard to support our local businesses to thrive and overcome the many challenges they face day-to-day in an ever-changing economy.

“Wigan town centre is going through a period of change, which is all geared towards making it a more vibrant, attractive place for visitors.”

The closure announcement was met with disappointment from customers, with hundreds of people quickly replying to the Facebook post.

Karen Strong wrote: “What can I say? I can’t sleep, I’m so upset. I’ve had the best times ever in the restaurant, with the best company.

“There will be a lot of people gutted with this news, Wigan will never be the same without Gallimore’s. You have been an amazing ambassador for this town, you are Mr Wigan!!!

“Thanks for all you have ever done for everyone, always making a meal in there an experience and usually a show!!!

“And as for all the fund-raising you do as well. We will miss Gallimore’s – see you soon.”

Helen Perry wrote: “So sad and sorry to hear this. Our family have celebrated so many happy occasions and enjoyed amazing food and atmosphere with you over the years. You'll all be sincerely missed.”

Zacc Harvey wrote: “Massive loss to Wigan. You have been a fantastic ambassador to the Wigan area.”