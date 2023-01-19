The Believe in Business Festival, held at The Edge at Wigan Pier, will feature workshops, panels and speakers along with a showcase of locally based traders and talent at the festival’s High Street.

Featuring for the first time at a Wigan Council business festival, the High Street will include an artisan market, food court and live entertainment, with residents encouraged to call in on Wednesday February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun David Molyneux with representatives from Wigan Council, traders and the Business Consortium.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, said “There’s something for everyone and we’re particularly excited about the High Street and everything it will offer.

“It is a fantastic addition to the festival with products and delicious treats from local traders and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will also be employment and skills advice for people who are looking to get back into work or change their careers, and advice and support for those wanting to set-up a new business.

“The workshops, panels and discussions will cover key topics for our business community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses already confirmed for the High Street include sweet treats from Parky’s Pics, Uncle Joes and Mrs Mac’s Sweet Occasions, jewellery from Pamela Mather and Benny and Moo, and gifts and trinkets from Hetty & Flo.

Anita Taulty from Uncles Joes, said “We are delighted to be taking part in the Believe in Business Festival in this, our 125th anniversary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of our celebrations we are producing a limited edition, 125th anniversary tin of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls which will hopefully be available to purchase for the first time at the festival’s artisan market, along with other products in our range.”

Scott and Kayley from Parky’s Pics, added "We set up Parky's Pics in lockdown with the aim of providing home cinema hire whilst the whole country had nothing much to do, making this affordable for the people of Wigan borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe in supporting local businesses that are run by the people of Wigan borough, and we are really proud to use locally sourced Uncle Joe's Mintballs in our 'GI Joe's Mint Balls milkshake'.

"We are looking forward to meeting other local businesses at the festival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam from Pamela Mather Jewellery, said “I am 78 years old and been designing jewellery for a few years. I make one-off unique pieces, including earrings, and I only deal in real gemstones not glass or plastic, and I use sterling standard silver.

“I wish to support the Believe in Business Festival to not only get more help and support but to encourage the next generation of crafters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad