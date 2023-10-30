Excited customers queued for the opening of craft and art supplies store Hobby Craft in Wigan.

The grand unveiling attended by Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Kevin Anderson and Mayor’s cadet, Cameron Weir from St. Johns Ambulance. celebrated with with a host of crafting activities, Snazaroo face-painting, product offers and goody bags for the first 100 customers who walked through the doors.

The new store on Robin Park has created 14 new jobs and will offer shoppers a range of experiences and dedicated craft spaces in store, including craft workshops and digital cutting and haberdashery areas.

Store manager, Andrew Toth said: “Our amazing store is packed with crafting materials to suit all ages and abilities, and beginners through to experienced crafters are all welcome to pop into the store and chat to our creative colleagues. They’re always happy to share their knowledge, tips and tricks.”

1 . HOBBY CRAFT Happy customers at the new Hobby Craft store at Robin Retail Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . HOBBY CRAFT Staff members with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson, as he gets ready to cut the ribbon to officially open the new store at Robin Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . HOBBY CRAFT Excited customers queue for the opening of craft and art supplies store, Hobby Craft, the newest shop to open at Robin Retail Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales