Dawn's Hair & Beauty Boutique: Wigan's one-stop shop for cosmetic pampering

From top-quality haircuts and make-up to massages and teeth-whitening, Dawn's Hair & Beauty Boutique in Wigan really does have it all when it comes to beauty, cosmetic, and personal care.

Having managed the salon since 2007 and been its proud owner since 2014, Dawn Brady has transformed the boutique into a real one-stop shop for those looking for an all-round beauty therapy experience

Dawn Brady, owner of the salon.

As well as hairdressing, the salon now offers a wide range of services including tanning, hair extensions, eye-lashes, and Reiki and Hopi ear candle treatments, with seven members of staff to offer a helping hand.

"I've worked here for five years; I started the beauty business here back in 2014," said Beauty Therapist Angela Palmer. "I cover nails, waxing, massages, facials, and make-up. The business has progressed massively in the time I've been here, and it's been lovely to see.

"I've always had a passion for beauty therapy," added Angela, 36, from Stockport. "I've been qualified for 19 years. I love it."

Becky Leah, 31, does make-up, hair-ups, tanning, and beauty packages for weddings at Dawn's Hair & Beauty Boutique and has worked at the salon for around 18 months after a change of career.

"My brother passed away quite unexpectedly at 27 and so I just decided I was going to chase my dream," said Becky, also from Stockport. "That was it, I quit my job - I'd been working as a debt adviser for 12 years - and I did all my courses when I was expecting my second child last year and then started in the salon in February.

"I wanted to put all my energy into something positive and look to the future and not look back," she added. "I absolutely love it, I'm really passionate about it all and it never feels like work. It's basically doing something I love and being able to pay the bills whilst doing it."

And that passion for what they do really makes Dawn's stand out.

"The biggest thing at the salon that keeps people coming back is the people and the way we treat people," said Becky. "They feel comfortable."