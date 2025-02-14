Decades-old Wigan family gun shop business closes
T and JJ McAvoy has been an uncommon mainstay of the Standish retail scene for many years as a seller of guns, country clothing optics and accessories.
For years it was on Standish High Street but in more recent years has been based at what used to be the Dog and Partridge pub on School Lane, wittily subtitling itself the Dog and Cartridge after taking over the premises.
But the owners Tim and Janet McAvoy have now decided to call it a day and retire.
A notice on the door informs people that anyone with repairs or orders to collect will in fact be able to go to the shop on Saturday February 15.
And people will still be able to contact the business via its email [email protected]
But the couple have held their retirement party and many residents and customers have wished them well.
Don Edge wrote: “All the very best in your well deserved retirement, you and the family will be much missed.”
