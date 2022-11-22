Daniel Blakley is celebrating being awarded the coveted Seal of Excellence from the National House Builders’ Council.

It is the second time the senior site manager at McCarthy Stone’s Brideoake Court retirement living development in Standish has been honoured by the council.

This award follows his achievement of the organisation’s Pride in the Job Quality Award earlier this year in recognition of his contribution to construction in the North West.

Daniel Blakley (holding certificate) and colleagues. He is senior Site Manager at McCarthy Stone’s Brideoake Court Retirement Living development in Standish and has won a coveted Seal of Excellence from the National House Builders’ Council (NHBC) for the second time

Having been in the top five per cent of entrants nationally to the Pride in the Job scheme, Mr Blakley is now among just 13 winners of the Seal of Excellence Award from across the region.

Established in 1980, the awards showcase excellence in all areas of housebuilding, honouring commitment not just to meeting but to exceeding standards in the delivery of truly outstanding homes.

In this case, Mr Blakley is being recognised for his focus and commitment to the highest levels of quality at Brideoake Court, which is home to 31 one- and two-bedroom retirement apartments, designed to provide the over-60s with the opportunity to live a fulfilling and independent life.

The judging panel, comprising independent experts from across the housebuilding sector, assesses each entrant in more than 40 areas, including build consistency, attention to detail, leadership and organisational skills, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical knowledge, and health and safety.

This is supplemented by site visits, spot checks and ongoing verification to ensure only the most deserving entrants receive awards.

Mr Blakley said: “I was thrilled to receive the Pride in the Job award earlier in the year, but this is another level completely. This award is very much a recognition of the whole construction team at Brideoake Court who have been unrelenting in their efforts and commitment to quality, excellence and safety right through the project.

"We have delivered something truly special at Brideoake Court and it is very gratifying to see the strong community that has already developed there since it opened earlier this year.

“Commitment to quality is a constant thread throughout the business and I am already looking forward to my next McCarthy Stone project.”

John Tonkiss, McCarthy Stone’s chief executive officer, said: ‘’Our site managers are carefully chosen for their knowledge, experience and commitment to quality in every aspect of the build. Daniel’s professionalism and unfailing drive for the very highest standards at Brideoake Court make him a worthy winner of the Seal of Excellence.”

The development at Brideoake Court stands on the land for generations occupied by Chadwick’s the butcher on High Street, which closed four years ago.

It was named after Ralph Brideoake, a rector of Standish in the 17th Century.

