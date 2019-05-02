Development of former brewery depot will be 'huge boost' to jobs market in Wigan

The site of a former Carlsberg brewery depot is set to be transformed, generating significant investment and job opportunities.

Planning permission has been granted for the site at Stone Cross Depot, in Golborne, which has been vacant since February 2018 after 20 years of operation.

Other news: Murder investigation launched after body found in woods in Parbold



Commercial property developer Stoford Developments and Oxenwood Real Estate, a UK and European real estate investment management firm, will refurbish and extend a building to create Stone Cross 136, a 136,000 sq ft warehouse facility.

The scheme - the first for the new partnership - will also see the development of Stone Cross 72, a new-build, 72,500 sq ft facility to the south of the existing building.

Work is due to start in June and is expected be completed before the end of the year.

Tony Nash, director of Stoford Developments, said: “This scheme will provide a huge boost to the local jobs market, delivering significant investment in Wigan’s economy and creating new job opportunities. Stone Cross is an established and prime logistics location with an enviable line-up of well-respected tenants.

"Our development of Stone Cross 72 and the refurbishment and extension of Stone Cross 136 will offer potential occupiers a choice of two new high specification industrial/warehouse units with outstanding connectivity in a region that has a shortage of available stock. We are anticipating considerable demand for these new units.”

Stewart Little, co-founder of Oxenwood Real Estate, said: “The purchase of Stone Cross in Wigan and our partnership with Stoford is a natural extension of our strategy within logistics as we look to recycle the proceeds of successful sales undertaken last year. Within markets where we see strong occupational demand, we will build as well as buy and continue to look for similar opportunities.”

Stone Cross Park is part of the wider Stone Cross employment area, which extends to approximately 32 hectares and includes firms Ansell Lighting, Righton, Cold Move, Alpla and Gefco.

The former Carlsberg depot was acquired by Oxenwood Real Estate in November, following its closure earlier in the year.