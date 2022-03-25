Dozens of Wigan logistics firm jobs secured by new national pet firm deal

Since 2019, Wincanton has provided warehouse and distribution services to Jollyes stores across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, operating from its multi-user warehouse at Martland Park.

The new transport and warehouse contract will see Wincanton store, pick and deliver over three million cases of products per year, replenishing all 70-plus Jollyes stores and fulfilling over 7,000 deliveries each year.

The deal is a boost for Wincanton which will lose its 25-year contract with Heinz in June, although it has retained the warehousing part of the contract.

A Jollyes lorry

The operation is supported by Wincanton’s warehouse management system (WMS) to deliver tailored inventory management, item tracking and performance reporting.

The extended contract will help support Jollyes’ ambitious growth plans that will see it open 20 new stores in the next 12 months alongside further acquisitions which have recently seen nationwide store locations grow to over 70 for the first time.

The new contract will also incorporate “backhauling” agreements that will see Jollyes take responsibility for picking up products from six key suppliers on their return to Wigan, taking lorries off the road and reducing road miles.

Suppliers involved in the programme include Mars, Gold Line, GA Pet Food Partners, Blazers, Pets Choice and Johnsons Veterinary.

Eight lorries sporting new Jollyes livery will hit the roads in May. Carrying messages such as “No Treats Are Left in This Lorry Overnight”, the lorries will bring Jollyes’ refreshed branding in support of the pet parents of Britain to the highways of Britain.

Joe Wykes, chief operating officer at Jollyes, said: “Our partnership with Wincanton is foundational for Jollyes and crucial to supporting our ambitious growth plans over the next three years.

“What’s more the innovative backhauling agreements with our supplier partners will deliver significant environmental benefits as we reduce road miles.”