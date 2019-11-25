Endless Glass: the family-run Wigan business specialising in treasured keepsakes

When a friend of hers asked if she could encapsulate a loved one's ashes in glass as a treasured keepsake, glass artist Deborah Harvey was unsure. "I do all sorts of glass work - statues, decorations, pendants - so I said I'd try," she explained. "I soon got the knack of it."

The co-owner of the family-run business Endless Glass, Deb only recently started doing ashes in glass but has since been inundated with requests for unique pieces of jewellery in tribute to their loved ones.

Deb has been doing ashes in glass for a few months.

"It's really touching to know that you're making something which could be with someone for life," explained Wigan-born Deb, 34. "I've had people come in when they've lost their children, so people can be really upset. But when they go, it's different: you get the feeling that you've been able to do something for them.

"It can almost give people closure, knowing they've got their loved ones close," she added, with her husband Wayne helping her out with the shop on occasion. "It's a lovely personal touch for a loved one."

Offering a respectful service and the option of encapsulating ashes in palm stones, bracelets, rings, ​lockets, earrings, cuff-links, pendants, necklaces, or stand-alone frames for display, Endless Glass - which opened in March of this year - uses 925 sterling silver and 9ct gold in their pieces.

"I was looking online, and it's like £295," said Deb. "Wigan's not a well-off town, so I do it for £75, and I've got so many requests; as soon as I came in this morning there was a gentleman waiting outside stood on my doorstep."

Endless Glass

Unsure of how she would feel about the work at first, Deb says that now she loves it.

"I like hearing about the person themselves, it's lovely," she explained. "Some people think it's morbid, but when they hear about what we do, they come to realise it's a nice tribute."